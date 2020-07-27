Journey for iOS, or any other platform for that matter, is widely considered to be among the best and most interesting indie releases over the last several years. After making its way on to Steam earlier this year and appearing as part of Sony’s PS4 COVID-19 freebies, we are now seeing a notable price drop on mobile. Regularly $5, you can now pick up this award-winning puzzle exploration experience for just $2.99 on the App Store. That’s matching the all-time low and the lowest price we have tracked since December 2019. Players soar above mystical deserts, exploring ancient ruins to uncover its secrets. It’s a calming and exploratory adventure just about anyone should experience at least once. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. But be sure to head below as there is a wide selection of fantastic Annapurna published titles on sale today.

Journey was just recently updated with some technical enhancements and bug fixes. But this is more or less the full version of the game, just trimmed down for smaller displays. It features a Grammy-nominated musical score, and you can even team up with a mysterious fellow traveller for a multiplayer-like experience.

But as we mentioned above, it’s not just Journey for iOS that’s on sale today. Other Annapurna titles seeing price drops today include Flower, Donut County, and Florence, alongside deals on 911 Operator, YoWindow Weather, Earth 3D, and more right here.

iOS Universal: Journey: $3 (Reg. $5)

Journey for iOS:

An unforgettable adventure awaits in developer Thatgamecompany’s acclaimed hit Journey. Make your way to a distant mountain by skimming across sand dunes, scaling snowy cliffs, and exploring ancient ruins. Your magical scarf will power you over obstacles—though if you need a hand, link up with fellow travelers for fleeting moments of cooperative joy. Staggeringly beautiful and timelessly poignant, Journey is a trip well worth taking.

