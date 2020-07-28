Jabra’s Elite ANC Headphones are within $1 of all-time low at $200 (33% off)

Amazon offers the Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $199.99 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s price cut is good for a 33% discount, is $50 under our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Jabra’s Elite 85h Headphones feature SmartSound active noice cancellation, which analyzes your environment and automatically applies a personalized audio filter to more effectively block out unwanted sound. Battery life clocks in at 36-hours per charge, giving you the flexibility to get through long flights and more without having the power run out. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 440 customers. Head below for additional details.

Save even more by ditching the noise cancelling and picking up the Jabra Elite 45h Headphones for $100 instead. These headphones pack upwards of 50-hour battery life alongside 40mm drivers and more.

Earlier today, we spotted a 50% discount on B&O’s premium Beoplay E8 Earbuds, which had returned to the Amazon low at $149. We’re also still tracking a notable discount on Apple’s second-generation AirPods, which are down to one of the best prices yet at $129.

Jabra Elite 85h ANC Headphones features:

Listen in comfort with these Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones. Integrated SmartSound audio technology adapts automatically to your surroundings, while a powerful battery offers up to 36 hours of playtime. These Jabra Elite 85h wireless headphones feature eight separate mics for excellent call quality and are rain-resistant for safe use in all weather conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!