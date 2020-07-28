The official Disney online storefront is now offering up to 40% off in its new Mickey and friends sale. That includes everything from collectibles and plushy toys to water bottles, backpacks, apparel, and more for the whole family. The deals start from under $3.50 with free shipping on orders over $75 when you apply code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. Head below the fold for a closer look.

Disney Mickey and friends sale:

As the name suggests, the Mickey and friends sale is filled with gear adorned by the brand’s most iconic characters including Mini, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto. Featuring discounts for the kids and the adults, now is a great time to score some official Disney gear at a big-time discount.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, this 17-inch Donald Duck Plush is a great option at $13.79. Perfect for the collection, it regularly sells for $23, fetches $20 over at Amazon, and is now at the best price we can find. Dawning his classic sailor suit, this is 17-inches of Donald the Duck with a grosgrain ribbon loop, “detailed” plush sculpturing, embroidered accents, and soft faux fur. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there is a massive selection of discounted goodies in the Disney Mickey and friends sale. Head over to this landing page to browse through the deals from $3.50.

While are talking Disney, Hasbro recently unveiled new Smuggler’s Run Millennium Falcon and other Star Wars figures. You’ll also want to give the new Mickey and Minnie Mouse LEGO kit a look along with these Disney face masks.

More on the official Donald Duck Plush:

Disney Mickey and friends sale: Our soft plush sailor with the big personality will always give you something to quack about. Donald has the sweetest disposition, just don’t make him lose his famous temper. That’s when the fun really starts! Personalize it up to 10 characters, including spaces, Personalization on felt tag with grosgrain ribbon loop, Match to our Daisy Duck Plush – Medium – 18”, sold separately.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!