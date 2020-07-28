Ring Alarm kits hit all-time lows with prices from $150 for Prime members

Amazon is offering Prime members the Ring Alarm 8-piece Camera Kit with bundled Echo Show 5 for $224.99 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. Down from its $300 list price, this bundle delivers $370 in value when you add-on the cost of the Echo Show 5. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to start out with Ring Alarm, this is a great way to do so. It offers four contact sensors, a motion sensor, a range extender, an Indoor Camera, plus the keypad. This is everything you need to get started with Ring’s all-new Alarm system. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other great Ring deals priced from $150.

Keep in mind that the prices below are for Amazon’s Prime members only and the discount only reflects at the final stage of checkout. If you’ve never joined Prime before, you can score a 30-day free trial and bag the below discounts. Just remember to cancel before it renews if you don’t want to stay a member. But, we’re big fans of Prime around here for free shipping, exclusive deals, and many other killer features.

Other Ring Alarm deals:

Further expand your Ring Alarm’s capability when picking up a smoke + CO listener. This will notify you via a smartphone notification when your existing smoke or CO alarms sound, which can be crucial if a fire happens when you’re not at home. It’s just $35 shipped and is a must-have accessory for any alarm system.

Looking to secure your home on a tighter budget? Well, pick up the 5-piece Kangaroo Home Security System. It’s available for just $80 shipped at Amazon and offers similar functionality to Ring’s 5-piece kit. You’ll lose out on the wider ecosystem tie-in, but save nearly 50% in the process. Interested in what Kangaroo has to offer? Swing by our announcement coverage to check it out further.

All-new Ring Alarm features:

This kit comes with a base station to keep your system online, a keypad for in-home control, and a range extender to ensure your Alarm devices have signal. When paired with a contact sensor to cover a door or window and a motion detector to cover a room, it’s a great fit for apartments and condos.

