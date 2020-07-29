Amazon offers Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Polos for $23 today (Reg. $38)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Polo for $22.99 in multiple colorways. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $38, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Along with HeatGear tech to keep you cool all summer long, this is an ideal option for (small) summer get-togethers or on the golf course. It features soft anti-pick and anti-pill fabric with a “cleaner, snag-free finish” that won’t get in the way. Ratings are thin on this particular shirt but Under Armour has loads of highly-rated gear on Amazon. More details below.

The Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt is worth a look as well. Starting from just over $12 Prime shipped, they carry 4+ star ratings from over 6,000 customers and comes in a wide variety of colors to match your wardrobe.

But there are plenty of notable deals on Under Armour gear and polos right now. First of all, be sure to check out the Steph Curry x Under Armour golf collection and the Under Armour’s Semi-Annual Event, then head over to our fashion deals hub for more. Our guide to the best men’s golf polos under $50 is a must-see as well.

More on the Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Polo:

HeatGear technology keeps you cool

Soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric has a cleaner, snag-free finish

Loose: Fuller cut for complete comfort.

Material: 88% Polyester, 12% Elastane

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!