Anker’s new PowerExtend Charger drops to $50, more from $12 in latest sale

Anker is back today with another batch of discounts via its Amazon storefront on smart security cameras, iPhone chargers, and more. Shipping is available for free in orders over $25 or for Prime members. Our top pick is on the new PowerExtend 3-Outlet USB-C Charger for $49.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $70, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and subsequently brings the price down to a new all-time low. This multi-port charger delivers three AC outlets alongside a 45W USB-C charger and dual USB slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars and we found it to be a versatile option for desktop charging in our recent Tested with 9to5toys review. Head below for all of our top picks.

Another highlight is on the eufyCam E 3-Camera Security System for $339.99. Down from $400, today’s offer is good for a $60 discount and marks the best we’ve seen in months. Armed with three cameras, this security bundle delivers 1080p streams and more. Each of the cameras sport an IP65 waterproof rating, ensuring the camera can withstand the elements alongside 1-year battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 470 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Other top picks include:

Anker PowerExtend Charger features:

The 45W USB-C port lets you reduce charging times by up to 1.5 hours when charging iPhone 11, iPad Pro 12.9″ (2018), Samsung S10+, and many more devices. With 3 AC outlets on one side and 2 USB-A ports plus a USB-C port on the other, you can power up to 6 devices simultaneously while also avoiding the mess of tangled cables that typically comes with classic power strips.

