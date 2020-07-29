Chef’sChoice Pro Electric Grill/Griddle combo drops to $90 today (Reg. $140+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Chef’sChoice 880 Professional Indoor Electric Grill for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $140 range, like it currently fetches on Amazon, today’s offer is around $50 in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is a 1500-watt indoor grill that doubles as a perfect little breakfast griddle as well. The cast iron grill plates provide a “consistent grilling temperature” while the included stainless steel drip tray can be thrown directly in the dishwasher. Other features include adjustable temperature, 114-square inches of cooking surface, and more. Ships with a 1-year warranty. While positive, reviews are light on this model, but Chef’sChoice is generally well-rated overall. More details below.

If it’s just a basics electric griddle you’re after for weekend breakfasts and the like, check out the Dash Everyday Nonstick Electric Griddle. Currently $40 at Amazon, it carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 600 reviewers and comes with a similar 1-year warranty. It doesn’t have the multi-grill top options like today’s lead deal, but last time I checked the burgers will cook just fine on a smooth griddle as well.

While we are talking grilling, this Bluetooth 4-probe grill thermometer is still down at $36.50 and you can score an electric Masterbuilt Hollow Smoker for just $118. But be sure to head over to our latest grilling feature for some tips and affordable BBQ accessories.

More on the Chef’sChoice 880 Pro Indoor Electric Grill:

Experience Indoor Electric Grilling! Savor the delicious grilled taste of your favorite foods year round with this professional indoor electric grill. Featuring a ceramic nonstick coated cast iron grilling plate grilling plate, it produces perfectly grilled foods every time. The superior plate design ensures quick and even heating, is lightweight and lifts out easily for clean-up. Enjoy healthier cooking (and eating) as grease and oils drain away from the food during grilling.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!