Google’s Pixel Slate runs Chrome OS at its second-best price: $699 (Save $200)

ANTOnline via Rakuten currently offers the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core i7/16GB/256GB for $699 shipped once added to your cart. Having originally fetched $1,599, earlier this year Google rolled out a permanent price cut to $899. Today’s offer saves you 22%, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen Molecule display, Pixel Slate sports 256GB of on-board storage alongside 16GB of RAM. Everything is powered by an i7 processor for higher-end performance than your average Chromebook. In terms of other notable features, you’re looking at up to 10-hours of battery life, USB-C, and dual front-facing speakers. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 215 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Use some of your savings from the lead deal to score Google’s Pixel Slate Pen at $98. Adding this accessory into the mix will let you take drawing and note taking to the next level.

Speaking of Chromebooks, right now we’re still tracking all-time lows on the Google Pixelbook Go. With up to $140 in savings, prices are starting at $584. That’s on top of a $200 price cut on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low of $799.

Google Pixel Slate features:

Experience the power and portability of this Google Pixel Slate tablet. Featuring a 12.3-inch touch-enabled Molecular Display and dual front-facing speakers, this tablet delivers gorgeous visuals and vibrant audio for an immersive entertainment experience. This Google Pixel Slate tablet keeps you connected all day with up to 10 hours of battery life per charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!