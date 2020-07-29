Joby’s GorillaPod 5K Kit upgrades your photography setup for $60 (Save 30%)

Adorama is currently offering the Joby GorillaPod 5K Stand for $59.95 shipped. Down from its $85 going rate, today’s offer is good for a nearly 30% discount, is $3 under the Amazon all-time low, and now the best we’ve seen to date. This flexible tripod is an easy way to take your mobile photography setup to a new level. It boasts a sturdy construction that supports up to 11-pounds and can adjust to pretty much any terrain, ensuring you can always get the perfect shot. Also included alongside the tripod itself is JOBY’s BallHead 5K, which gives you precise control over the camera’s angle and also touts a quick release system. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Head below for more.

If the more professional-oriented design of the GorillaPod 5K kit isn’t a must, score a similar smartphone-friendly design with the brand’s GripTight ONE GorillaPod Stand at $24. This option enhances your smartphone photography setup with a similar versatile tripod. It’s ideal for capturing perfect shots without taking up too much space in your bag.

Earlier this week we got a first look at Sony’s upcoming A7S III mirrorless camera, which enters with a video-focused design, 4K recording, and more. For vloggers in the market for something a bit more affordable, Sony’s compact ZV-1 also recently hit the scene.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Kit features:

Built for the Pro. Machined aluminum GorillaPod plus precision-engineered ball head with Arca-Swiss® compatible quick release plate. Can be configured for still photography, cinematography, vlogging or live streaming in 3 modes: grip, wrap or stand. Supports professional cameras and devices weighing up to 11 lbs. Also fits the Ballhead X Quick-Release plate.

