After a few previews here and there, Sony’s much-anticipated ZV-1 compact camera has now been fully unveiled. The latest entry delivers a small form-factor with a focus on v-logging. That’s not to say it doesn’t check most boxes on the feature-side, headlined by a 20MP sensor and a quick 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens. In a world where everyone has a camera right in their pocket at all times, it’s crucial for cameras like these to deliver all the necessary specs to standout, and Sony appears to have fit the bill. Hit the jump for full details, pricing, availability, and more.

Sony’s new cam is a Swiss Army knife

Alongside the aforementioned 20MP sensor and 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 lens, Sony’s latest delivers a few new tricks up its sleeve. Headlined by a flip-out and pivoting screen, which really puts the v-logging aspects of this new release front and center.

However, the focus on capturing footage while on-the-go does come at a cost. Particularly, you won’t find an electronic viewfinder here, something that’s become fairly standard on cameras in 2020. But for everyday v-loggers, that should be an easy trade-off.

On the video side, you’ll be able to count on full 4K at 30fps or 1080p with up 120fps. Both of these offer flexibility depending on your format needs and where you plan on uploading content.

A few other changes from the previously-popular RX100 include a change in design, moving the record button from the side around to the top. As well, there’s notable upgrades in autofocus tracking with eye identification built-in, which should help keep your target locked and in focus while recording.

Here’s a full list of notable specs:

20.1MP stacked back illuminated 1″ Exmor RS CMOS sensor w/ DRAM, Large aperture 24-70mm1 F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* lens

Fast Hybrid AF, Real Time Eye-AF3 and Real-time AF tracking

Quickly switch between two modes of defocused background bokeh

Product Showcase Setting transitions focus from face to object

Face priority AE keeps faces bright in backlit or dim condition

Pricing and availability

The Sony ZV-1 Camera is available for pre-order today at $749.99. It’s slated to ship on June 11.

9to5Toys’ Take

There’s a lot to like about the new Sony ZV-1. As I mentioned earlier, with great cameras on our iPhones these days, it’s more important than ever to standout from the pack with features. Combining v-logging essentials with an attractive $750 price tag is likely to make the latest from Sony a big hit this year.

Source: Sony

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!