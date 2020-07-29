Lenovo 144Hz 43-inch Gaming Monitor sees $400 discount to $799, more from $129

- Jul. 29th 2020 11:28 am ET

Microsoft is currently offering the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 43.4-inch Gaming Monitor for $799 shipped. Down from its $1,199 going rate, you’ll currently find it for $1,033 direct from Lenovo, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and matching the best we’ve seen. Centered around a 43.4-inch panel, Lenovo’s Legion monitor packs a 3840×1200 resolution. Gamers are sure to enjoy its 144Hz refresh rate, and support for AMD FreeSync rounds out the notable features. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and two USB-C inputs, as well as a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $129.

Other notable monitor deals:

For even more screen real estate, we’re still seeing a $203 discount on LG’s 49-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor at a new 2020 low. Plus, Monoprice recently showcased its latest UltraWide, which brings a 49-inch monitor to your desk at a more affordable price point than the lead deal. It lacks the higher-end screen and USB-C connectivity, but is worth considering for a more budget-conscious buy.

Lenovo Legion 43-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Level up your gaming experience with the Lenovo Legion Y44-w10 gaming monitor. Zoom around corners and take headshots like a pro with a 144 Hz refresh rate that reduces motion blur during periods of rapid movement, so you see every detail clearly, even at top speeds. The curved, VESA-certified display, AMD FreeSync technology, and Harman Kadon audio work together to deliver full immersion and powerful gameplay.

