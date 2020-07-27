LG’s 49-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor hits 2020 low at $203 off, more from $129

- Jul. 27th 2020 10:49 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the LG 49WL95C-W 49-inch Curved 1440p Monitor at $1,296.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for $2 more. Typically fetching $1,500, today’s offer is good for a $203 discount, matches the 2020 low, and is the best we’ve seen since February. LG’s massive UltraWide monitor delivers 49-inches of screen real estate to your workstation with a 1440p HDR panel and plenty of I/O. Alongside USB-C, there’s also HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. You’ll also find an adjustable stand that completes the package. Rated 4/5 stars from over 150 customers. Head below for additional monitor deals from $129.

Other monitor deals include:

Monoprice recently showcased its latest UltraWide, which brings a 49-inch monitor to your desk at a more affordable price point than the lead deal. It lacks the higher-end screen and USB-C connectivity, but is worth considering for a more budget-conscious buy. Get all the details right here.

LG 49-inch Curved 1440p Monitor features:

The 49WL95C-W 49″ 32:9 Curved UltraWide HDR IPS Monitor from LG is essentially two 27″ 1440p QHD monitors stitched together without the distracting bezel in the middle for seamless multitasking. Built with a curved IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, it wraps around your field of view and provides you with wide viewing angles and vivid colors. Specs-wise, it features a 5120 x 1440 resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 1.07 billion colors.

