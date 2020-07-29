Star Wars Rise of Skywalker hardcover art book hits Amazon low at $16.50

Amazon is now offering The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hardcover book for $16.48 shipped. Originally $40, it has sold around $28 for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This 256-page hardcover coffee table book features official behind-the-scenes concept art, production visuals, and more for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A great addition to your growing Star Wars collection, it takes readers through the creative process behind “visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the format of The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker doesn’t interest you, take a look at the Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary. Selling for $15 on Amazon with solid reviews from over 1,000 customers, this is a 200-page book with over 600 images, “five stunning original cross-section artworks, and behind-the-scenes photography.”

More on The Art of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker:

The official behind-the-scenes book of concept, production, and post-production art for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Go inside the creative process behind the most anticipated film of the century. The latest trilogy in the Star Wars film series brings the Skywalker Saga to a close and The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take readers into the creative process behind visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion more than 40 years in the making.

