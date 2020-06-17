Fresh off this week’s other LEGO unveils, we’re now getting an official first look at a new wave of Star Wars kits due out this fall. Spanning everything from the Clone Wars to Sequel Trilogy, there are seven upcoming creations from a galaxy far, far away for fans to assemble starting later this year. Hit the jump for a closer look at all of the new builds from the LEGO Star Wars fall lineup.

A look at the fall 2020 LEGO Star Wars lineup

Back in May, we got a look at the upcoming AT-AT which will be released for the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. But today LEGO is finally showing off what its full Star Wars lineup will look like come September.

First up, we have three kits from the Clone Wars era headlined by a new General Grievous Starfighter. This $79.99 build enters with 487-pieces and includes Grievous himself alongside an Obi-Wan and Clone Trooper minifigure, the latter of which looks to be exclusive. Then there’s a new version of Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor at the $19.99 price point. It includes the young Jedi alongside R2-D2, stacks up to 248-bricks, and is just the most recent version of the iconic starfighter.

Finally, to round out the Prequel trilogy, LEGO is giving us a refreshed version of the Armored Assault Tank at $39.99. This set comes with the most minifigures of the lot, with Ahsoka Tano and her signature Clone Trooper alongside two battle droids. It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen the AAT get a new release, so this will definitely be a hit with fans.

Original Trilogy

Moving onto the Original Trilogy, we’re getting an all-new version of the Death Star Final Duel. This scene from Return of the Jedi has been assembled many times before by LEGO, making it a staple in the Star Wars theme. So while it’s no surprise to see the build recreated again, the fresh coat of paint and 775 includes pieces are nice enhancements at $99.99.

LEGO is giving the most recent Star Wars film some love today as well, debuting a single new creation from The Rise of Skywalker. The Knights of Ren Transport Ship gives some of the overlooked villains from the movie their own vehicle and includes Rey alongside two Knights of Ren. It enters with a $69.99 price tag and 535-pieces.

Beyond the Skywalker Saga

Branching outside the core Star Wars franchise, LEGO is also debuting its first set based around the Galaxy’s Edge park at Disney. It draws inspiration from the Sequel Trilogy but assembles the Resistance I-TS Transport out of 932-pieces. This starship also includes Lieutenant Bek and Vi Moradi minifigures, alongside GNK and Astromech droids and costs $99.99.

The last set announced today is this year’s LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Sure it’s a long way until the holiday season rolls around, but LEGO always likes to get in on the festivities pretty early. This year is looking like one of the most memorable to date and is filled with characters from all three trilogies including a new holiday sweater Darth Vader, Santa hat clad D-O, and more. It’ll enter with the expected $39.99 price tag.

All seven of the new LEGO Star Wars kits slated to debut in the fall will launch on September 1. They’re likely to be hitting store shelves at other retailers aside from LEGO, as well.

