Score Samsung Android smartphones from $100 in this 1-day sale (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung Android Smartphones with prices starting at $100. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. One highlight is on the Samsung Galaxy S10 for $419.99. Originally selling for $750 and still fetching as much at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer saves you 44% and marks one of the best prices to date on the smartphone. Sporting a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display, Galaxy S10 comes equipped with 128GB of onboard storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, all-day battery life, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below the fold for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Samsung smartphone sale at Woot for even more discounted ways to get in the Android game. There are some higher-end models alongside more affordable offerings, both of which include the same 90-day warranty you’d find on the lead deal.

If you’re more of an LG fan, right now you can save up to $600 on a pair of the brand’s ThinQ Android smartphones. Dropping both of the handsets down to all-time lows, prices start at $300. Then go load up whichever device you end up getting with all of the best app and game deals right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 features:

A nearly frameless Cinematic Infinity Display for more detail and clarity, more immersive and uninterrupted content, in a slim, balanced form. Pro-grade Camera effortlessly captures epic, pro-quality images of the world as you see it. The in-display sensor opens seamlessly with one hand in almost any light, rain or shine. This next-generation Ultrasonic Fingerprint ID keeps your phone and data secure using sound waves to detect the unique peaks and valleys of your fingertip in three dimensions.

