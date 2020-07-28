Save up to $600 on LG ThinQ Android smartphones at all-time lows from $300

Amazon offers its Prime members the unlocked LG V35 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone for $299.99 shipped. Having dropped from $900, today’s offer is good for a $600 discount, beats our previous mention by $100, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6-inch QHD+ 1440p display, LG’s handset notably includes dual 16 MP rear cameras. This model packs 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded thanks to support for up to 2TB microSD cards. Plus this version also includes a selection of pre-installed Amazon apps as well as hands-free access to Alexa. LQ’s V35 ThinQ is also Android Pie-compatible thanks to an update last fall. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 155 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today is the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 at Amazon. While we saw it drop to $500 earlier in the month, today’s offer slashes another $100 off the usual $750 going rate and brings the price down to its all-time low. Featuring a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ also sports 128GB of onboard storage, dual cameras, and face unlock. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our review

We’re also still seeing the first discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which has dropped to $320. That’s on top of all of the best app and are deals live right now in our daily roundup, and everything else you’ll find in our Android guide.

LG V35 ThinQ Android Smartphone features:

A feast for the eyes, the V35 ThinQ 64GB Smartphone from LG delivers a large 6″ QHD+ OLED display with a FullVision display that features a cinematic 18:9 aspect ratio, and a stunning 2880 x 1440 resolution. The display also features support for HDR10, which is designed to improve brightness, color, and contrast in your images and video.

