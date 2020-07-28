It is now time to roundup all of Tuesday’s best Android app deals and freebies. While we still have some particularly notable deals on games and apps down below the fold from yesterday, there are plenty more to add to the list today. Courtesy of Google’s Play app store, we are now tracking offers on titles like Threes!, Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, Blue Light Filter Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look nat today’s most notable Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by LG ThinQ Android smartphones at all-time lows with deals starting from from $300. Our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deals continue today along with Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at $200 off. But we also have some great Android-friendly accessory deals right now including Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $17 as well as this morning’s roundup that features Qi charging gear, cables, and more.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 + all DLC $30, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Threes! :

Threes is tiny puzzle that grows on you. Explore our little game’s deep challenge and grow your mind beyond imagination. ³ Endless challenge from one simple game mode ³ An endearing cast of characters ³ A heart-warming soundtrack ³ No IAP – Threes is a complete experience the moment you download it Honorably mentioned for Excellence in Design by the Independent Games Festival.

