Score a 4-foot adult Amazon bean bag chair for $89 (Reg. up to $134) + more

Amazon is now offering its 4-foot AmazonBasics Adult Memory Foam Filled Bean Bag Chair with Microfiber Cover for $88.82 shipped. Originally $134 or so, it more regularly sells in the $105 range and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for the game room or really anywhere some nice comfy floor seating is welcomed, this is the 4-foot model that’s filled with shredded memory foam for “softness, support, and longevity.” It is covered in an ultra-soft microfiber cover that is said to be both “durable and stain-resistant” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 120 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll find discounts available on the 3- and 5-foot models starting from $77 shipped right now. However, if that’s still to pricey for your casual bean bag chair needs, take a look at the Big Joe offerings. Starting from around $50 or so, the Big Joe Milano Bean Bag chairs carry even better ratings than the AmazonBasics option and will save you even more. They aren’t quite as large until you get up to the more pricey options, but are certainly worth a look if you’re looking to get started below $70.

If you’re looking for something more robust for the game room or home office, we have deals on those as well. First of all, go check out the new Herman Miller x Logitech gaming chair, then swing by its rare Spring Sale with up to 15% off desks and more. The Respawn Fortnite OMEGA-R gaming rocker is still down at $140 and you’ll find even more furniture deals here.

More on the AmazonBasicsMemory Foam Bean Bag Chair:

Round microfiber bean bag chair with super soft cover

Fun, retro design perfect for floor seating, playing video games, watching movies, and more

Filled with shredded memory foam for softness, support, and longevity

Ultra-soft microfiber cover that’s durable and stain-resistant

Dimensions measure 4 ft x 4ft x 2.5ft

