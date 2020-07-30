Amazon’s 67-Oz. bottle of Solimo Hand Sanitizer now nearly 20% off at $10

Amazon is now offering its 67.6-ounce bottle of Solimo Hand Sanitizer for $9.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $12, today’s offer is about 18% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Consistently in and out of stock over the last few months, now’s your chance to grab a bottle or three. Described as being able to kill “99.99% of common germs,” it is a 62% ethyl alcohol blend and more than enough to tie you over for a few months. It is also rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

It might be smart to just go ahead and grab the bottle above while you can, but there are more affordable options out there. This 4-pack of Hand Sanitizer Gel sells for just under $8 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings. It is not nearly as much hand sanitizer overall, but if you’re on a budget it will certainly help the cases nonetheless.

While we are talking personal hygiene, here are our picks for the best face masks when working out this summer. And don’t forget to take a look at the new Disney face masks with Marvel and Star Wars designs.

More on the Solimo Hand Sanitizer:

One 67.6-fluid ounce bottle of hand sanitizer

Kills more than 99.99% of common germs * (*Effective at eliminating more than 99.99% of many harmful germs and bacteria in as little as 15 seconds)

62% Ethyl Alcohol

Satisfaction Guarantee: We’re proud of our products. If you aren’t satisfied, we’ll refund you for any reason within a year of purchase. 1-877-485-0385

An Amazon brand

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

