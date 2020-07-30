Today, Amazon released a “Just for Prime” storefront that’s exclusive to Prime members. You’ll find deals across multiple categories here, with Amazon even offering 10% monthly credit for Prime members on select cell phone service plans. So far, we’ve yet to see Prime Day 2020 hit, but could this launch be a peek into what’s to come over the next few months?

What is Prime Day?

First off, let’s chat about Prime Day. This shopping event, which started out as a single-day event, has morphed into a 48-hour extravaganza as of last year. Amazon discounted millions of items across its storefronts and offered deals that were, in some cases, deeper than Black Friday. Of course, this event is exclusive to Prime members in the same way the Just for Prime storefront is available only to those who join the club. If you’ve yet to join Amazon’s Prime membership program, the features are expansive, and newcomers can even score 30 days for FREE to trial it and see if it would be a good fit for you.

Amazon’s latest storefront could be our first glimpse at Prime Day

While we have yet to see an official Prime Day announcement, we do know that it will happen at some point. Initially, we thought it’d stay on-track for July, but then delays pushed it back to what we thought would be next month (August), but other reports have said September or even October.

So far in 2020, we haven’t really seen many sales that were “exclusive to Prime,” so today’s launch of the Just for Prime storefront sure is unique.

This launch could signal that Prime Day is coming soon, and Amazon wants to deliver to some of its members exclusive deals before the big event actually takes place.

What is Amazon “Just for Prime”?

Amazon’s latest exclusive storefront houses deals across various categories that are exclusive to paying Prime members. Normally, Amazon allows non-paying members to take advantage of many of its features by either having order minimums or subscribing in some way, shape, or form to another part of its service. But, the storefront is entirely exclusive to Prime members.

In the Just for Prime storefront, you’ll find deals on apparel, tools, home, home improvement, and jewelry. However, we’re expecting Amazon to cycle through categories as the days and weeks go by.

You’ll also find that Prime members can get 10% back in monthly credit on select cell phone service plans, giving you another way to save as part of your existing membership.

Could Prime Day be right around the corner?

We don’t really know when Prime Day will take place. Reports are all over the place, but with this type of storefront being launched, Amazon is gearing up for something big. We could see Prime Day turn into something that’s being offered nearly all-year long with Just for Prime offering exclusive discounts to members. All we can tell you is, visit the exclusive landing page often to see what deals are available there. Of course, we’ll be sure to cover the latest news pertaining to the online shopping giant, Prime Day 2020, and the best Prime-exclusive deals that we spot.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!