TP-Link's In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug hits new 2020 low at $23 (Save 42%)

- Jul. 29th 2020 9:07 am ET

$40 $23
Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa KP200 In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug for $22.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $40, like you’ll currently find at Home Depot right now, it just recently dropped to $30 and is now down the extra 23%. Today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen this year. Featuring two independently-controllable outlets, this in-wall smart plug is ideal for automating lamps and other accessories around the house. Plus, it works with Alexa and Assistant, as well as with a smartphone app which yields scheduling functionality and more. Another benefit is that you won’t need an extra hub to bring TP-Link’s smart plug into your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 565 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more by ditching the 2-in-1 in-wall functionality of the lead deal by grabbing this 2-pack of Kasa Smart Plugs for $20. Going this route still lets you control two lamps or appliances, but you won’t enjoy the same built-in design as the featured option. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For more ways to expand your setup, our smart home guide is the place to look. There you’ll find new all-times low on the latest Ring Alarm systems from $150 alongside a 3-pack of Nest Mini speakers for $100.

TP-Link In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug features:

Control devices with voice commands using this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet. The included app lets users turn connected devices on and off using a smartphone and provides easy-to-use scheduling tools. Compatible with popular virtual assistants, this Kasa Smart Wi-Fi power outlet lets users control plugged-in devices with voice commands.

