Anker’s eufyCam 2 System supports HomeKit Secure Video at $250 (Save $100)

EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its eufyCam 2 HomeKit 2-Camera Security System for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a $100 discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen so far. This eufyCam 2 security kit includes two cameras alongside the HomeKit-enabled base station. Each of the cameras deliver 1080p feeds and are backed by 365-day battery life and an IP67 water-resistant design for standing up to the elements. Alongside integrating with HomeKit Secure Video, you’ll also be able to count on Alexa, Assistant, and smartphone app support. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 440 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

If you can live without the weather-resistant design, the eufy 2K Indoor Cam is worth a look with its more affordable $40 price tag. This standalone camera pairs right to your Wi-Fi and delivers much of the same HomeKit support, but for less than the lead deal. Learn more in our launch coverage to see if it’s the right fit for your setup.

While we’re talking eufy security systems, our Anker roundup from earlier in the week has two more affordable alternatives to today’s offer. Shop the entire collection of deals right here for a closer look. Then go dive into our smart home guide for even more discounted ways to upgrade your setup.

eufy eufyCam 2, 2-Camera Surveillance System: See everything that happens around your home in 1080p HD with this eufy eufyCam 2 kit. Quick and easy to set up, two wireless cameras and a home base provide all that you need to get started, while smart integration ensures you can easily connect to other smart devices. This eufy eufyCam 2 kit provides 365 days of use from a single charge for continuous observation.

