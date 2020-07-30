Get some gardening done, these steel snips are now $7 at Amazon (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Corona Stainless Steel Long Straight Snips for $6.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $10 at Amazon, they sell for slightly more at Home Depot and more like $12 direct. Today’s offer is at least 30% off the going rate and the best price we can find. Perfect for getting outside and tidying up the garden, these stainless steel snips are ideal for “small branches, flowers, and vegetables.” You’re looking at corrosion-resistant blades, a leather strap lock, and a limited lifetime warranty. They also carry a 4+ star rating from over 350 Amazon customers. More details below.

Already one of the most affordable options out there, the only sets we can find for less have very little user ratings. You might want to take a closer look at the iPower 6.5-inch Gardening Pruning Shears at under $6 Prime shipped. Again, you’re not getting the robust build quality or the notable ratings, but you will save slightly more. Having said that, for just $1 less, we recommend sticking with the heavy-duty Corona option above.

We also have AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Countertop Garden on sale, but be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for more. You’ll find plenty of notable offers on outdoor tools and more, much like these ongoing Milwaukee and CRAFTSMAN sales.

More on the Corona Stainless Steel Long Straight Snips:

LONG, STRAIGHT, POINTED BLADE: Works for a wide range of applications including small branches, flowers, and vegetables

CORROSION-RESISTANT STAINLESS STEEL BLADE: Prevents rusting and is easier to clean while reducing germ build-up.

UNOBTRUSIVE LEATHER STRAP LOCK: Keeps the blades closed for safety when not in use.

