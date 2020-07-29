AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Countertop Garden is down at $80 today (Reg. $140+)

Macy’s is now offering the Goodful by AeroGarden Harvest Slim Countertop Garden for $79.99 shipped. Regularly up to $190, today’s deal is as much as 57% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching our previous deal price with similar 6-plant AeroGardens selling in the $140 range at Amazon right now. Including everything you need to grow your own herbs and veggies indoors, it has an LED grow light and a handy water reminder system in place as well. The included 6-pod seed kit will have you growing Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, and Thai basil with ease, along with an included bottle of Miracle-Gro plant food to keep everyone healthy. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the included herbs aren’t of interest to you, there are loads of other veggie kits available from $13 Prime shipped on Amazon. But whichever crop you go with, an extra 3-pound package of Miracle-Gro plant food at under $10 Prime shipped at Amazon (where it carries best-seller status) is a great way to give your plants a head start and keep them healthy.

If you are more focused on your outdoor space right now, you’ll definitely want to visit our Green Deals hub. There you’ll find a host of eco-friendly price drops on gear for your backyard, patio, and much more.

More on the AeroGarden Harvest Slim Garden:

Enjoy garden-fresh herbs year-round with this Goodful set from AeroGarden. The counter-sized greenhouse features LED grow lights plus a system that reminds you when it’s time to feed and water the plants. Includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil and Miracle-Gro plant food. Energy-efficient LED grow lights automatically turn on and off.

