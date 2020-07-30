Amazon 1-day CRAFTSMAN tool sale from $5.50: Drills, outdoor yard gear, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off CRAFTSMAN tools and outdoor power gear. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid 4+ star ratings. One standout here is the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit for $69. Regularly $99 at both Amazon and Lowe’s, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Along with the included 20V Max lithium battery and charger, this is a 1/2-inch cordless drill/driver with a 2-speed gearbox. It also has a 1/2-inch ratcheting chuck for “improved bit retention” as well as an on-board LED light to brighten up your workspace in tight areas. Ships with a 3-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. But be sure to head below for even more CRAFTSMAN deals from just over $5.50.

Another notable deal from today’s sale is the 24-piece CRAFTSMAN Screwdriver Bit Set at $5.72 Prime shipped. Regularly $10, it has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Made with “shock-resistant tool steel,” these are CNC-machined bit tips with a 4+ star rating.

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Gold Box CRAFTSMAN sale right here for additional deals on batteries, outdoor yard tools, and more. We also have a series of ongoing DEWALT and SKIL tool deals from $51 as well as this 56-piece mechanics tool set at $64.50 and even more right here.

More on the CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill/Driver Kit:

1/2 Inch. Cordless drill/driver with high performance motor produces 320 unit watts out for completing a variety of applications

2speed gearbox with speeds of 0500/01, 800 for speed of fastening

1/2 Inch Ratcheting chuck provides improved bit retention

Led light improves visibility in dark work areas

Included 20V max* Lithium battery with high performance cells provides ample runtime and increased performance

20V MAX* Lithium charger provides a 60 minute or less charge time on included battery

