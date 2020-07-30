HP’s refurbished 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook drops to $240 (Orig. $399)

Woot is currently offering the HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook for $239.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $399, today’s offer saves you nearly 40% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around a 14-inch touchscreen display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 64GB of onboard solid-state storage. It boasts over 11-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports. There’s also a pair of USB 3.0 ports for connecting legacy devices, as well. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below the fold for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about. There’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with the HP Chromebook.

For a higher-end alternative, we’re still tracking a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low of $799. Or for more of a tablet experience, Google’s Pixel Slate is down to its second-best price yet of $699, saving you $200 in the process.

HP 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

Stay productive and entertained with the Chromebook 14 through a seamless Chrome experience and easy access to your favorite Android apps via the Google Play Store. Do more, experience more with plenty of performance, all-day battery up to 11 hours and 30 minutes, and entertainment features like Audio by B&O and HD touch display. Perfect for home, work, and school.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!