iRobot’s pet hair-ready 960 Robot Vacuum drops to $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

- Jul. 30th 2020 7:52 am ET

Get this deal
Orig. $600 $280
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $279.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $600, new models sell in the $450 range right now at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the iRobot app for remote and voice control. The 3-stage cleaning system is designed to tackle pet hair while iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation maps out your home to optimize cleaning coverage. It also includes an auto-return charging dock alongside the 4+ star rating from over 5,100 Amazon customers and the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

While it doesn’t have nearly as advanced navigation features, a great alternative is the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. You can score an Amazon renewed model for just $130 right now which offers up to 110-minutes of autonomous cleaning, the auto-return charging dock, and more. You’ll also get similar Alexa and Google Assistant support via compatible devices.

However, if you’re looking for a deal on a higher-end robot cleaning solution we have some of those too. Roborock’s S6 Pure Robotic Vacuum is $140 off while Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 currently seeing a $200 price drop. You might also want to check out the new iRobot Root rt0 Swift coding bot while you’re at it. 

More on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum:

  • Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series)
  • Intelligently maps and cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.
  • Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.
  • Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $600 $280
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
iRobot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard