iRobot’s pet hair-ready 960 Robot Vacuum drops to $280 (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $279.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally $600, new models sell in the $450 range right now at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find. This model is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the iRobot app for remote and voice control. The 3-stage cleaning system is designed to tackle pet hair while iAdapt 2.0 technology with vSLAM navigation maps out your home to optimize cleaning coverage. It also includes an auto-return charging dock alongside the 4+ star rating from over 5,100 Amazon customers and the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. More details below.

While it doesn’t have nearly as advanced navigation features, a great alternative is the ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum Cleaner. You can score an Amazon renewed model for just $130 right now which offers up to 110-minutes of autonomous cleaning, the auto-return charging dock, and more. You’ll also get similar Alexa and Google Assistant support via compatible devices.

However, if you’re looking for a deal on a higher-end robot cleaning solution we have some of those too. Roborock’s S6 Pure Robotic Vacuum is $140 off while Neato’s laser-guided Botvac D7 currently seeing a $200 price drop. You might also want to check out the new iRobot Root rt0 Swift coding bot while you’re at it.

More on the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum:

Power-Lifting Suction delivers 5X the air power for improved pick-up performance. (Compared to Roomba 600 Series)

Intelligently maps and cleans an entire level of your home. Patented iAdapt 2. 0 technology with vSLAM navigation actively captures thousands of precise measurements each millisecond to optimize coverage.

Ideal for homes with pets. Premium 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.

Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors.

