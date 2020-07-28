An all-time low brings Roborock’s S6 Pure Robotic Vacuum to $460 (Save $140)

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop for $459.99 shipped. Down from $600, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Roborock’s most capable robotic vacuums, S6 comes equipped with laser-guided navigation, mopping capabilities, and Alexa voice control. A 2.5-hour runtime and 2000Pa suction system ensures it can tackle cleaning up most sized homes. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 120 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, then Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S will do the trick at $190. It still works with Alexa, making it a notable addition to your smart home. Though it does lack the laser-guided cleaning that you’d find on the lead deal.

Dive into our home goods guide for even more deals for around the house. This morning Amazon kicked off a sale on education essentials from $7 to get prepped for back to school, alongside this Gotham Steel Mini Pan at $7.50.

Roborock S6 Pure features:

Precision LiDAR Navigation & Z-shape Cleaning Route: Effective, detailed home-mapping and comprehensive cleaning. Save multiple maps, along with No-go Zones for each level, all recognized automatically by the robot, total controlled by roborock app and Alexa voice control. Strong suction easily lifts dust from floors, automatic carpet boost switches to full power on carpets for deeper cleaning.

