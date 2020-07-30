A $500 discount brings Razer’s Blade 15 gaming laptop to a low of $1,100

Amazon offers the previous-generation Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB for $1,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,600, today’s offer is good for a $500 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it at this price. Featuring a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. You’ll also find a 256GB SSD, as well as Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and even an HDMI output. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 175 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. More details below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $100. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

This morning we took a hands-on look at Razer’s new BlackShark headsets, which provide an edge in competitive gameplay. And to upgrade your setup even further, we’re seeing a collection of Razer mice, keyboards, and other accessories on sale from $11 right now.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The Razer Blade 15 is an ultra compact NVIDIA GeForce GTX powered laptop that features the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-Core processor, to deliver amazing performance and portability. The 15.6″ thin bezel Full HD display provides an immersive and insanely fast visual experience for gaming and beyond.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!