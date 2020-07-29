Razer Tartarus Pro Keypad hits $90 (Save 30%), more PC gaming gear from $50

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad for $89.99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s offer is good for an over 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Sporting 32 programable keys, Razer’s Tartarus Pro amplifies your gaming session by providing easy access to customizable actions. So whether you’re looking to get the most out of an MMO and other online games, or need to configure some streaming shortcuts, this is up to the task. There’s also an 8-way thumbpad which is said to allow console players to feel more at home compared to a typical gaming mouse, as well as RGB Chroma lighting. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more deals from $50.

Other game gear includes:

If you’re in the market for a new monitor, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a 2020 low on LG’s 49-inch 1440p UltraWide monitor, which is now $203 off. That’s alongside Respawn’s Fortnite OMEGA-R gaming rocker chair at $140, and everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad features:

Nothing is faster than the speed of light—that’s why we designed a switch that utilizes light to register a keystroke. The Razer Linear Optical Switch features 1.0mm optical actuation so you can execute commands instantly, leaving no doubt when your kill is determined in the blink of an eye.

