Make your own sparkling water with a SodaStream Fizzi at $69 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker in black for $69 shipped. Regularly $130 direct from Soda Stream and Target, over at Bed Bath and Beyond they currently start at $96 with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar, these SodaStream machines make fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button. Along with the included CO2 cylinder and BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle, you simply add water, select from one of three fizz levels, and push go. This machine is also compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles, other than the SodaStream Glass Carafe. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering how much savings you’re locking in with today’s deal, it might be a good idea to stock up on some extra carbonating bottles (great for storing some in the fridge) or just some SodaStream Zero Calorie packs to add a bit of flavor to your homemade sparkling water. Everything carries solid ratings and will expand your home sparkling water operation even more.

We also have some great deals on Stanley’s Classic Travel Mug and this sweet ceramic option for taking your sparkling water on-the-go. You can also still grow you own veggies on the countertop at a discount with AeroGarden’s Harvest Slim Garden.

More on the SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker:

Make fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button

Includes: Sparkling Water Maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and 1 Liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle

Powered by electricity. Select from three levels of fizz at the touch of a button. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream Glass Carafe

