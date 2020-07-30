Brush up on Swift with Sphero’s Mini Robot Ball: $35 at Amazon (Save 30%)

Brand Connection (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Sphero Mini App-enabled Programmable Robot Ball for $34.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s 30% off the typical rate and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. This tiny, ping pong-sized ball packs a ton of fun as it disguises itself as a programmable robot. Some of its sensors include a gyroscope and accelerometer, which can be tapped into using JavaScript or Swift. Owners can drive this robot any direction they like and are bound to enjoy its Slingshot mode which lets coders fling it away from them. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Scope out our hands-on review to learn more.

Sphero isn’t the only company with coding robots. In fact, iRobot Root rt0 just debuted and houses a total of 20 sensors. It serves as a way to learn Swift, with JavaScript and Python guidance slated for some point in the future. Read all about it in yesterday’s news coverage.

No matter which route you take, if you order through Amazon the company’s new and more sustainable packaging has you in for a treat. Boxes can now be turned into fun and useful creations ranging from rockets to cat condos, box cars, and more. This is part of Amazon’s pledge to be net zero carbon by 2040.

Sphero Mini Programmable Robot Ball features:

LITTLE ROBOT, LOTTA FUN: Sphero Mini packs a ton of fun into a tiny programmable robot the size of a ping pong ball. Equipped with a gyroscope, accelerometer, and colorful LED lights, this app-enabled robotic ball lets you drive, play games, and code using our free apps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!