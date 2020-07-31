Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case $91, mophie Juice Pack $53.50

Amazon offers Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case in various colors for $90.99. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $129, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in any color and the lowest in months at other retailers. Apple’s official Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro delivers “up to 50% longer” usage, which is great if you’re someone that frequently is out of juice at the end of the day. Another notable feature here is the ability to leverage Qi chargers for wireless powerups, taking the guesswork out of plugging in your phone each night. Of course, connectivity via Lightning cable is still an option, as well. Integrated battery life within Notification Center makes it easy to track how much juice you have left throughout the day. More below.

For a more affordable approach, consider going with the mophie Juice Pack Access for iPhone 11 Pro at $53.51. Originally closer to $80, this price represents a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find by a few dollars. This model offers both USB-C and wireless charging along with a more robust case to combat against any bumps or drops. You’ll still have full access to your device’s Lightning port, as well. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Jump over to today’s Anker Gold Box for even more deals on everyday power essentials. This includes a particularly notable price drop on the Anker PowerPort Atom USB-C Wall Charger with a Lightning cable for $26, which is down from the usual $40+ price tag. You can browse through all of our top picks on this page. Don’t forget we also have some great power-up accessories in today’s roundup, as well, which you can check out here.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case features:

The Smart Battery Case is compatible with Qi-certified chargers.

When fully charged, the Smart Battery Case delivers up to 50% longer battery life.

Charge your iPhone and battery case simultaneously for increased talk time, internet use, and even longer audio and video playback.

With the Smart Battery Case on, the intelligent battery status is displayed on the iPhone Lock screen and in Notification Center, so you know exactly how much charge you have left.

The case can be charged even faster with USB-PD-compatible chargers.

