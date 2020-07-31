Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Lamp with USB port $28 (Save 30%), more

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 435,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its TaoTronics LED Table Lamp with USB Charging Port for $27.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Saving you 30% from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This dimmable LED lamp upgrades your nightstand with RGB lighting and an integrated 2.4A USB charger. Even if you already use a wireless charging pad, or plan to upgrade to one in the future, having a power source built into the lamp clears some clutter from your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Stylish lamp with premium grey fabric shade adds a touch of beauty to your bedroom, living room, office, college dorm and any corner of your household. Rotate the rotary knob on the base to smoothly adjust the brightness, you can always get suitable and comfortable light for variety of uses.
Activate the RGB color light to begin the auto cycle RGB color combos, lock your favorite color by tapping the icon on the base and create a cozy atmosphere. Thicken PC shade prevents light leakage from the top of the lampshade for bright, focused and practical illumination that minimizes glare and eye strain.
