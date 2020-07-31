Protect AirPods Pro with elago’s rugged Suit Case at $8 (New low, save 20%)

- Jul. 31st 2020 8:56 am ET

0

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AirPods Pro Suit Case for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $10, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, or as much as 33% in savings compared to what you’d pay for other styles right now. This is $1 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. The AirPods Pro Suit Case just released earlier in the year and covers your earbuds with a protective silicone sleeve. It’s designed to replicate the look of a modern suitcase, and elago even includes a built-in carabiner for connecting to your backpack and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and we just recently took a hands-on look in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below the fold for more.

Alternatively, you could go with this $6 case instead and wrap your AirPods Pro in any number of colorful styles. You’ll be ditching the more rugged design of the lead deal, and of course, the elago quality, but will make out for 25% less. This option comes well-reviewed too, with over 4,000 customers having left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Or if you’re still rocking the standard AirPods, this case from elago adds some vintage flair into the mix at $9.50. Designed to bring the stylings of the iconic Macintosh to your earbuds, this case is now 20% off.

elago AirPods Pro Suit Case features:

Another awesome design by elago gets your AirPods Pro travel ready with the new suit case. Most competitor cases don’t stay on well and and hinder some functions, but the Suit Case comes with adhesive tape to keep the case on firmly and allows for full access to all functions of the case, including wireless charging.

