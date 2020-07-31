We are now ready to head into the weekend with all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals in tow. Make sure you score a discounted copy of Journey while you still can and all of this weekend’s movie deals, then head back there for today’s most notable price drops on apps and games. Our collection has some particularly notable deals on apps like Hyperforma, Pocket City, Last Voyage, Nightgate, Miracle Merchant, and more. Head below the fold for a closer at all of this weekend’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Unblock Container Block Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Emoji Camera – unique filters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Alice Trapped in Wonderland: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Miracle Merchant: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Voyage: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nightgate: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5coins Simple expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Smash Puck: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kotoro: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Rage 2 $10, Streets of Rage 4 $34, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Ananda – PREMIUM: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tabata Songs: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Find Headphones-Device Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KinoGlitch: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SciPro Math: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: KyPass – KeePass in Sync: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sentinels Sidekick: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Waterlogue Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

More on Hyperforma :

The civilization of the past vanishes, leaving behind only the Ancient Network. 256 years later, an anonymous explorer descends into its cold depths. Venture into a journey through the endless empty cyberspace, inspired by the works of William Gibson, Dan Simmons and Peter Watts. Immerse into the Ancient Network and uncover the secrets of the vanished civilization. Communicate with the Titanic Interfaces and hack their secured Forms. Secrets hidden in the Network are waiting for you. Hyperforma is a premium game without ads and in-app purchases. Enjoy an exciting sci-fi story with dynamic gameplay and a great atmosphere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!