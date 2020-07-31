Today’s best game deals: Rage 2 $10, Streets of Rage 4 $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Still regularly fetching as much $55 at Best Buy and PSN, today’s offer is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to add a physical copy to your library. A massive open-world wasteland, monster trucks, gyrocopters, devastating Nanotrite powers, and more are just some of the features awaiting you in Rage 2. Head below for the rest of today’s best console offers including Streets of Rage 4, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, Bioshock: The Collection, and hundreds of ongoing digital summer deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

