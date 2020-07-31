Today’s best game deals: Rage 2 $10, Streets of Rage 4 $34, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Rage 2 on Xbox One for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Still regularly fetching as much $55 at Best Buy and PSN, today’s offer is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a perfect opportunity to add a physical copy to your library. A massive open-world wasteland, monster trucks, gyrocopters, devastating Nanotrite powers, and more are just some of the features awaiting you in Rage 2. Head below for the rest of today’s best console offers including Streets of Rage 4, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Garfield Kart Furious Racing, Bioshock: The Collection, and hundreds of ongoing digital summer deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Switch eShop sale from $4
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing $12 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $40)
- FINAL FANTASY Switch games from $8 (Reg. up to $50)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding $34 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $15 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on Xbox via Best Buy
- Rainsdowne Players $0.07 (Reg. $4)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts Xbox One FREE (Reg. $10)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Outer Wilds $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20(Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
