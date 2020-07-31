Jenga mini drops to Amazon low at under $3 Prime shipped + more games from $10

Amazon is now offering the Hasbro Jenga Mini Game for $2.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also currently matched at Walmart. Regularly around $5 or so, today’s deal is roughly 45% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new Amazon all-time low. This is a miniature version of the classic wooden block stacking game you remember. Measuring out at 2.37- x 0.8- x 0.48-inches, this pocket-sized version includes 18 mini wood Jenga blocks and carries a 4+ star rating from over 740 Amazon customers. More details and board game deals below.

When it comes to board games and the like, today’s under $3 lead deal is about as affordable as it gets. The standard version sells for just below $11 for comparison, and even a miniature Rubik’s Cube sells for more. But you’ll want to head below to check out the rest of our ongoing board game offers.

More Board Game Deals:

While we are on the subject, you’ll wan to give the new PAC-MAN Monopoly board game a closer look. It includes loads of themed pieces and a miniature arcade machine. The gorgeous UNO Minimalista concept is now available to order and be sure hit up our coverage of The Office edition.

More on the Hasbro Jenga Mini Game:

It’s the Jenga game everyone loves, but in a pocket-sized version! This mini version of the Jenga game may be smaller than the classic game, but it’s still loads of gigantic fun! Enjoy the excitement and anticipation, as each player carefully pulls out blocks and tries to build the stack higher until it comes tumbling down. Be the last player to stack a block without causing the tower to tumble down to win!

