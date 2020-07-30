New PAC-MAN Monopoly board game includes mini arcade machine

Jul. 30th 2020

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, Hasbro is teaming up with Bandai Namco on a new PAC-MAN Monopoly board. Not unlike the previously released Monopoly Gamer Nintendo crossover and the Sonic the Hedgehog edition, Monopoly Arcade PAC-MAN tweaks the classic board game formula with new rules, themed pieces, and this time around, a miniature arcade machine. Head below for a closer look.

New PAC-MAN Monopoly board:

This is essentially the classic board game you remember, except with little PAC-MAN character tokens, levels instead of properties, points to purchase them (as opposed to the usual paper money), and a new Ghost token.

But the real difference and selling point of the new PAC-MAN Monopoly board is the included arcade machine, or banking unit, as it is officially known. The small PAC-MAN arcade machine has a few different functions. Firstly, you can earn more points by playing mini games on it when you land on or pass Go. But each player also has a small arcade coin in their position that can be used on the mini machine to buy, sell, or steal levels (properties), pay rents, and more.

PAC-MAN Monopoly coming soon

There are also new Power Ups and Power Pellets instead of Community Chest and Chance cards. That’s on top of what are known as Maze spaces that take the place of train stations, each of which alter the usual rules in a fun, PAC-MAN themed manner.

The new PAC-MAN Monopoly board will be available starting on August 1, 2020, at most major retailers for $30. This news comes on the heels of Hasbro’s new upcoming Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition, which is also expected to launch for $30 on August 1, 2020, and is already available for purchase at Amazon

Its has been a busy year thus far for the special little yellow alien guy that started it all. First, we saw the PAC-MAN Tamagotchi unveiled followed by a number of miniature arcade gear that we then went hands-on with in our video review series. Just after that, the gold edition 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade hit along with the new must-see Timex PAC-MAN watch.

