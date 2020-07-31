Build your own thriving Pocket City on iOS for just $1 (Reg. $3)

You can now become the mayor and designer of your very own iOS Pocket City metropolis at a discount. The regularly $3 Pocket City is now on sale for $1 on the App Store, which is matching the lowest price we have tracked. In fact, this is only the second time it has gone this low. Completely void of in-app purchases, Pocket City allows players to create “residential, commercial, and industrial zones,” as well as parks, landmarks, recreation areas, and even respond to crimes and natural disasters. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 gamers. More details below.

Pocket City is among the top-rated city building games on the platform with absolutely no “microtransactions or long wait times.” Everything is “unlocked and rewarded through gameplay.” Just a quick note here on landscape and portrait mode settings, you can adjust your preferences there in the settings menu while you’re playing, or by hitting the icon at the top right corner of the start screen.

iOS Universal: Pocket City: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Pocket City:

Build your own city as the new mayor. Create residential, commercial, and industrial zones. Build parks and recreation spots. Respond to crime and disasters. Watch your city come alive! No microtransactions or long wait times! Everything is unlocked and rewarded through gameplay. Pocket City re-imagines classic city building simulation gameplay for iOS devices.

