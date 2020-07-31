Synology’s 2-bay NAS comes within $1 of its Amazon low (Save $49)

Amazon is offering the Synology 2-bay NAS (DS218+) for $250.99 shipped. That’s $49 off the typical rate there and is within $1 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This previous-generation storage solution can house two 3.5-inch hard drives and is ready to deliver up to 113MB/s performance over your home network. A dual-core processor resides inside alongside 2GB of DDR3L memory. This can be upgraded to 6GB if you hit a ceiling at some point in the future. Synology touts support for live transcoding of up to two concurrent H.265/H.264 4K video streams. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While not exactly on the same level as the Synology above, someone looking for an easy way to backup content could opt for Western Digital’s 5TB External Hard Drive. Going this route lowers today’s expenditure to $120. It’s a compact solution that’s ready to slide in your bag, which is something that can’t be said for any NAS.

If you’re like me, there’s a good chance that you have an aging SSD or HDD lying around. Why not breathe new life into it with Cable Matters’ USB-C Enclosure? It’ll only set you back $23, and a clear benefit is that you can repurpose some of the clutter around your home.

Synology 2-bay NAS (DS218+) features:

Encrypted sequential throughput performance at over 113 MB/s reading and 112 MB/s writing

Dual-core Processor with AES-NI encryption engine

2GB DDR3L memory (expandable up to 6GB)

