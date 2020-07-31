TCL’s unlocked 10L Android Smartphone falls to new all-time low at $210

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its unlocked 10L Android Smartphone for $209.99 shipped when code TCL10LSAL has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer is $2 under our preivous mention and marks a new all-time low. As one of TCL’s latest smartphones, the 10L delivers a 6.53-inch FHD+ display complete with expandable microSD card storage, and more. Around back there’s a quad-camera array with 48MP, super wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors. There’s also a rear fingerprint scanner to round out the notable features. Rated 4.3/5 stars and we noted that you’ll be “pleasantly surprised at just how good the TCL 10L is” in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Use some of your savings to wrap the TCL 10L in a new case with this $15 option at Amazon. It delivers a shockproof design with a TPU and polycarbonate construction. There’s also a raised lip around the front to keep your new handset’s screen scratch-free when being placed on a table.

Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 512GB smartphone is still $500 off, bringing the handset down to $750. You’ll find plenty more in our Android guide right here, alongside all of the best app and game deals in our latest roundup.

TCL 10L features:

Optimize your media playback and creative expression with TCL 10L’s NXTVISION visual technology. Experience streaming in a whole new way thanks to an expansive 6.53” FHD+ NXTVISION display with a dedicated display engine that enhances color, clarity and contrast in real time. HDR feature improves ordinary videos so you can enjoy sharp, remastered HDR content no matter the source. Plus, browse and read comfortably with an array of eye protection modes.

