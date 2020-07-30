Score a $500 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Note9 512GB smartphone at $750

- Jul. 30th 2020 9:30 am ET

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 512GB Android Smartphone for $749.99 shipped. Down from its $1,250 going rate, today’s offer is good for $500 in savings, is the lowest price we’ve seen months, and the third-best to date. For comparison, you’ll still pay $1,000 for the 128GB model at Amazon. Featuring a 6.4-inch curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Samsung’s Note9 is powered by an Octa-Core processor with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A dual rear camera setup has a pair of 12MP sensors and there’s also an included S-Pen that lets you take notes and accomplish other creative tasks, alongside acting as a remote camera shutter. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Wrapping your new Galaxy Note9 in Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case is a great way to use a portion of the savings. At just $12, it’ll provide a slim and form-fitting design with added grip thanks to a geometric pattern. This case will also help defend against drops with “Air Cushion Technology,” and a raised lip keeps the screen from being scratched when placed on a table. 

Speaking of Samsung Galaxy deals, we’re still tracking a $200 discount on the brand’s latest Chromebook at a new all-time low of $799. You can also score Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from $320, as well. That’s on top of everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 features:

Get to work or get creative with the Galaxy Note9 SM-N960U 512GB Smartphone from Samsung. Featuring a large, 6.4″ curved Super AMOLED Infinity Display, a smarter S Pen stylus/Bluetooth remote, and Samsung’s updated Bixby digital assistant, the Note9 can fit into both your work and personal life. Use the S Pen to jot notes or remotely control your phone and media.

