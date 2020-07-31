Get a closer look with Vanguard’s 8x zoom Orros Binoculars at $50 (Reg. $130)

Adorama via Amazon is offering the Vanguard Orros 8420 Binoculars for $49.99 shipped. Matched directly at Adorama. Regularly $130 and currently fetching $126 at Focus Camera, today’s deal is as much as $80 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for a getting a better look at just about everything you encounter on your summer adventures, features include a 42mm objective diameter and 8x zoom magnification. The 100% fog and waterproof binoculars also have multi-coated lenses, a large focus adjustment wheel, and are rated for “general outdoor use.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look through the Aurosports 10×25 Folding High Powered Compact Binoculars at $26. While not quite as robust overall, they are nearly half the price and feature 10x magnification with a 4+ star rating from over 2,700 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we also still have the Bushnell’s 10x zoom Legend HD Binoculars at $60 off. You might want to refresh some of your outdoor apparel as well, and our guide for the best hiking shoes as well as Backcountry’s new biking line are great places to start.

More on the Vanguard Orros 8420 Binoculars:

The Vanguard Orros 8×42 Binocular is a trusted, go-to optics for any kind of outdoor adventure. Whether you’re fishing, hiking, hunting or cheering at a sporting event, Orros provides a crisp, high resolution image. BaK4 roof prisms and multi-coated lenses provide great light transmission with impressive brightness. Compact and lightweight, this Orros binocular is designed to be used for hours without tire.

