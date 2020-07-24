Bushnell’s 10x zoom Legend HD Binoculars are more than $60 off today

- Jul. 24th 2020 4:14 pm ET

Adorama is now offering the Bushnell 10×25 Legend Ultra HD Binoculars for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $165 and currently fetching $160 at Amazon, today’s deal is at least $60 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for bird watching or any of your other summertime adventures, you’re looking at a “rugged” magnesium chassis and a double hinged closed bridge on this model. They sport 10x zoom with a RainGuard water-repellent lens coating as well as a close focus distance of 6-feet. They include a carry case, neckstrap, microfiber lens cloth, and a deluxe binocular harness. Rated 4+ stars from over 160 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need such a high-end set for your casual hiking trips and the like, check out this deal on the Nikon Aculon Binoculars at $49. While not quite as feature-rich, and lacking some of the accessories today’s lead deal ships with, they are still a perfectly capable set with a similar 10x zoom for a fraction of the price. For something even more affordable, the Aurosports 10×25 Folding High Powered Compact Binoculars at $26 are worth a closer look as well.

More on the Bushnell 10×25 Legend Ultra HD Binoculars:

  • Lightweight rugged magnesium chassis
  • Ergonomically designed double hinged closed bridge
  • Close focus distance 6.0′
  • 10x magnification, 25-millimeter objective compact folding roof prism binoculars with premium carry case, neckstrap, microfiber lens cloth, and deluxe binocular harness
  • Exceptional optics with BaK-4 prisms, ED Prime Glass, Ultra Wide Band Coatings, and RainGuard HD water-repellent lens coating
  • Lightweight, magnesium chassis and soft touch grips; 100% waterproof/fogproof construction

