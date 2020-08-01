Amazon’s Rivet Industrial Table lets your work from the couch: $90 (Save $30+)

Amazon is offering its Rivet Industrial Wood and Metal Table for $90.11 shipped. That’s $30 off recent offers there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This versatile piece of furniture can be used as an end table or as a place to work from while sitting on the couch. Solid hardwood can be found along the top and is upheld by black metal legs, bringing an industrial look to your space. Measurements are 17.3- by 17.3- by 23.2-inches, ensuring a compact form-factor that’s ready to fit well in nearly any room. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Oh, and if you want to better illuminate your space, be sure to peek at the deal we found on Amazon’s Rivet Pendant Chandelier. It’s currently marked down to $40, offering up a notable savings of 33% off. Buyers will garner a mid-century modern fixture that’s comprised of brushed nickel and glass.

If you’d rather have a full-blown desk to work from, don’t miss out on yesterday’s find of Ameriwood Candon at $85.50. It measures nearly 4-feet wide and offers up plenty of storage to help you curb what could otherwise be a cluttered look. The offer is still live and provides a savings of $45 off.

Amazon Rivet Industrial Table features:

You’ll enjoy resting your glass or remote control on this eclectic, industrial-style end table as you kick back and relax. Its compact size is ideal for a tight corner next to a sofa, or for serving snacks at your next game night.

Solid hardwood top with walnut finish; metal legs with black matte finish

Wood and metal are combined for a chic industrial look

Compact size is ideal for a smaller room next to a sofa

