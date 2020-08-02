AirPods Pro deliver active noise cancellation and Hey Siri at $220

- Aug. 2nd 2020 9:25 am ET

Today only, Woot currently offers Apple AirPods Pro for $219.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Also available at Verizon for the same price. Down from $249, today’s offer matches the third-best we’ve seen and gives you another chance to score Apple’s high-end earbuds at a discount if you missed the deal from last weekend. AirPods Pro take everything you love about Apple’s standard true wireless earbuds and bring active noise cancelling into the mix alongside a redesigned case and more. Other notable features here include IPX4 water-resistance, up to 4.5-hours of listening per charge or 24 with the case, and earbud tips that offer a customizable fit. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $139, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

For some workout-ready alternatives, we’re still tracking a $60 discount on Jaybird’s Tarah Pro Sport Earbuds, which have dropped to an all-time low of $100. There’s on top of the Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds at $100, as well, and everything else in our headphones guide right here.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

