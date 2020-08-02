A $200 discount brings Garmin’s fēnix 5s Smartwatch down to a low of $300

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin fēnix 5s GPS Smartwatch for $299.99 shipped. Down from the usual $500 discount, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, is $40 under the previous price cut, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin’s fēnix 5s delivers up to 9-days of battery life alongside a premium design with stainless steel finishes. On top of all the fitness tracking features you’d expect, there’s also heart rate monitoring. Water-resistance up to 100-meters is also joined by GPS and GLONASS satellite reception, as well as a 3-axis compass with gyroscope and barometric altimeter for keeping tabs on your location during hikes and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 705 customers. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Garmin Vivoactive 4S at $280 instead. This wearable still featured a rugged design with onboard GPS, but forgoes the upgraded battery life and other higher-end features of the lead deal.

Don’t forget, we’re still seeing Garmin’s Star Wars Smartwatches on sale right now. Having dropped to some of the best prices to date, you’ll be able to choose from a Jedi or Sith-inspired design starting at $334. Find even more in our fitness tracker guide, as well.

Garmin fēnix 5s features:

A bright, high-resolution, full-color Garmin Chroma Display with LED backlighting assures great readability in all ambient conditions. Transflective technology that reflects and transmits light at the same time enables the watch face to become even more readable under intense sunlight. Sapphire editions feature a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and are also Wi-Fi-enabled so your watch can connect to your wireless network and automatically send activity uploads for sharing on Garmin Connect.

