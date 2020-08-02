Ring’s new Video Doorbell 3 drops to second-best price yet at $160 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $159.99 shipped. Discount will automatically be applied at checkout. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. As Ring’s latest entry into the world of video doorbells, the newest iteration sports a battery-powered design and is complemented with 1080p recording, as well as upgraded motion alerts and the like. There’d also a new featured deemed Privacy Zones, which allows “users to exclude areas of the camera field of view from a video recording.” Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, and you can get all of the details in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

Save even more when you opt for the new Ring Video Doorbell at $100 instead. This option lacks some of the more advanced features like dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and a removable battery, but will still record in 1080p. It also integrates with the rest of the Ring ecosystem just the same and comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 2,900 customers.

To end last week, Ubiquiti officially launched its latest security-focused product, its new UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell. With a privacy-conscious design, local recordings, and on-device motion sensing, the new G4 Doorbell goes toe-to-toe with Ring’s offerings. Learn more right here.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 features:

1080p HD video doorbell that lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from the Ring app. Adjust motion zones, customize privacy settings, and enjoy dual-band Wi-Fi. Receive mobile notifications when your doorbell is pressed or detects motion. Powered by a removable rechargeable battery pack or existing doorbell wires. Sets up easily with the Ring app and included mounting tools.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!