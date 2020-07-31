Ubiquiti’s video doorbell may very well be one of its most eagerly-awaited products, and now the UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell is finally leaving the brand’s access store for a public launch. Equipped with a 5MP sensor, built-in motion detection, and integration with the rest of the UniFi Protect ecosystem, the new release stands out with local storage and a competitive price point. Head below for all of the details.

UniFi’s Protect G4 Doorbell now available

Towards the end of last year, we first got wind of Ubiquiti’s plans to expand the UniFi Protect ecosystem with its very first video doorbell. Looking to take on Ring and all the other players in the space, the G4 Doorbell landed in Ubiquiti’s early access store earlier in the year. Now it’s officially available for purchase alongside Ubiquiti dropping all of the finalized specs.

As the brand’s first video doorbell, it enters with Wi-Fi connectivity and a 5MP sensor. Alongside night vision and two-way audio communication, the UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell delivers 1600×1200 steams. There’s also a built-in PIR motion sensor so your Ubiquiti system doesn’t have to rely on solely on monitoring the video feed for notifications.

There’s an expected weather-resistant design that comes with the territory of the video doorbell, and a white coat of paint that blends in with other UniFi Protect offerings. Sadly, the G4 Doorbell isn’t PoE-enabled, and instead, relies on typical doorbell power source. There is dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi on-board, which is a plus over a lot of the competition. In true Ubiquiti fashion, you’ll also find a built-in LED display that can be customized to greet your guests with custom messages and the like.

Over the past few months, Ubiquiti has been improving the motion detection features in its UniFi Protect ecosystem, adding better granularity for notifications and other overall tweaks. I can vouch for the improvements over when it launched back in 2019, which should make the G4 Doorbell all that more compelling. And as with the rest of the UniFi Protect lineup, all of the processing is done locally on your Cloud Key.

How to score one yourself

The new UniFi G4 Doorbell is now available directly from Ubiquiti’s online storefront and enters with a $199 price tag. At the time of writing, it has already sold out, but it seems to be going in and out of stock. On the listing page, you can sign up for notifications when more stock arrives.

9to5Toys’ Take

As someone who’s already gone all-in on UniFi Protect, the G4 Doorbell is obviously going to be an easy recommendation from me. Early reviews from when the doorbell shipped in the early access program have been quite positive so far, as well. But for those who aren’t already on the Ubiquiti home security train, there’s still a lot to like. The local processing and storage is easily its biggest advantage over the competition. With Amazon’s growing privacy concerns over its Ring offerings, the UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell definitely stands out.

If you’re thinking about making the switch to Ubiquiti’s home networking system, be sure to read our UniFi getting starting guide for all of our recommendations.

